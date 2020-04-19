|
Brian Steven Haynes
Arden - Brian Steven Haynes, 79, of Arden, died Saturday, April 18 at Ardenwoods.
He was born on February 6, 1941 at the old Biltmore Hospital. He graduated from Valley Springs School in 1959 and retired from Piedmont Airlines and US Air.
Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his parents, Barnett S. and Jewell Galloway Haynes. He is survived by two sons, Steven Z. Haynes (Mary Ann) of Lewisburg, TN and Brian A. Haynes (Pam) of Arden, as well as four granddaughters, Haley, Summer, Annie and Katie Haynes.
Due to health restrictions and concerns, the graveside service, which will be held at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher, will be private. Pallbearers will be David Britt, Scot Crisp, Thomas Holbert, Dennis Presley, Gerald Presley and Ricky Ray. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Cook, R.B. Gregg, Don Lance, Bob Ledbetter, Buddy Pinner, Joe Tandy, Valley Springs Class of 1959 and members of the retired Piedmont Employees Breakfast Club. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message of condolence or a memory with his family, please visit Mr. Haynes' obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020