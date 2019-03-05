Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Fletcher - Brian Lynn Whitaker, 59, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Brian was born in Buncombe County to Frank Whitaker and Jane Pittillo.

Brian loved having fun. He enjoyed anything outdoors such as fishing, golfing or hunting and especially loved his music and music festivals. He was an excellent woodworker and most of all he cherished his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his parents; Frank Whitaker (Jo) and Jane Pittillo; his wife, Lori Diller Whitaker; a daughter, Justine Diller (Seth Buckner); a brother, Eugene Whitaker; one granddaughter, Cora Buckner; two step-brothers; one step-sister and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

The family will receive friends following the service at the family's home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to "Birthplace of Country Music", Memo Field: Brian Whitaker; BCM c/o Becky Littleton, P.O. Box 1927, Bristol, VA 24203.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 5, 2019
