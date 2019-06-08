|
Bronzy Franklin Nowlin
Marshall - Bronzy Franklin Nowlin, 78, passed away unexpectedly at Mission Hospital June 3rd, 2019. Born March 22nd, 1941, to Robert and Burma (Teague) Nowlin. He lived most of his life in Buncombe County till he retired, then he and his wife settled in Madison County in 2004.
Bronzy was a loving, caring, and fully devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He had a passion for hunting, and he loved his bird dogs. He traded those hobbies in when his grandchildren came along, and enjoyed every minute of it. He retired from Wright Machine and Tool in 2005. He loved working outdoors, living in the country, and watching over his wife and grandchildren. Bronzy was a wonderful example to his entire family. To know this man, was to love him.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years (June 16th 1962), Sandra (Roberts) Nowlin, son Dale Nowlin, son Janssen (Karen) Nowlin. Grandchildren Emily, Shanna and Ward Nowlin. Step-Grandchildren Amanda, Kasha and Kara. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Cecil Nowlin and Norma (Nowlin) Maney, two nephews and a niece, Robert (Shannon) Nowlin, Frank Maney and Tanya Nowlin. Great grandchildren Jordan, Cierra, and Averie (Amanda), and a great neice Savannah Nowlin (Tanya).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Burma (Teague) Nowlin, and a very special daughter-in-law Tessa (Michaels) Nowlin.
Bronzy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 8, 2019