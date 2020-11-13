Brook Lee Ogle



Asheville - Brook Lee Ogle, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Asheville, NC on November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his patient and kind wife of 57 years, Annette Manning Ogle.



Brook was born on October 16, 1940 in Yancey County, NC. He was the youngest of six children of Elzie Hilliard Ogle and Elsie Lee (Roland, Ogle) Stroupe. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Brook was also preceded in death by his eldest son, Tim Ogle (Debbie). He has two living children, Greg Ogle (Lisa) and Dianne Nair (Dean). Brook also has fifteen grandchildren (including spouses) and twelve great-grandchildren.



Although Brook was a pretty mean rascal most of his life, he fully surrendered and gave his heart to the Lord after Annette died. He was truly a changed man who became kind and gentle to his children and church family. Our God can do anything! Brook is now at the "feet of our precious savior, Jesus", right where he wanted to be. All is well.



A Memorial service will be held at Brook's home church, Emmanuel Full Gospel Church in Oakley, NC on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1498 Sandhill Road, Candler, NC 28715. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Full Gospel Church, 11 Broadview Dr., Asheville, NC 28803.









