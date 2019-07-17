|
Bruce Allen King
Marion - Mr. Bruce Allen King, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence with his loved ones by his side.
Born in Port Townsend, WA, on January 9, 1948, he was the son of the late William and Betty Conner King. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by one son, Brent King; and one sister, Brenda King Mears.
A veteran of the United States Army, Bruce proudly served in the Delta Company 1/505 3rd Brigade 82nd Airborne. Prior to his health declining, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR. Most of all, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Candler, NC.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of 33 years, Rhonda Cody King, of the home; one daughter, Tyla King Willis (Cameron), of Marion; two brothers, Barry King (Amy), of Candler and Blake King (Beckie), of Raleigh; and his beloved brother-in-law, Jackie Mears. Bruce is also survived by his three grandsons, Triton Willis, Zak King and Levi King; beloved aunt, Gail Turner; one sister-in-law, Teresa Walker (Lance); and two brothers-in-law, Don Cody, Jr., and Darrin Cody.
A service to celebrate the life of Bruce will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, Marion, NC with Chaplain Cy Miller and Pastor David Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m., following the service, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Yancey County Chapter 57 DAV.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. King's memory are asked to consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or by visiting www.hocf.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019