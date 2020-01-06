|
Bruce Conley Franklin
Flag Pond, TN - Bruce Conley Franklin, 67, passed away early Sunday morning January 5, 2020, at his home in Flag Pond, TN after a long struggle with cancer. Bruce was born in Asheville, NC on January 8, 1952. He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Franklin, and sister, Brenda Kerr.
Bruce served in the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller and received the National Defense Medal. He worked for Asheville Citizen-Times and finished his career at Graphic Management Associates, as a customer support field representative. Bruce spent a lot of his retirement helping his family and caring for elderly friends in Tennessee near his home. He supported several charities and was very committed to his church, Sweetwater Church of God, and frequently voiced his belief in The Lord and how ready he was to meet his maker. Bruce also loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Laura Grace Franklin; mother, Edith Blankenship Franklin; two brothers, Ray Allen Franklin and wife Elaine and Bob Franklin and wife Donna; sister, Kimberly Franklin Powell; brother-in-law, Col. Charles Kerr; niece, Nicole Franklin Matrone; nephews, Jason Franklin (Sarah), Zach Franklin (Joyelle) and Caleb Franklin (Amy); great niece, Riley Franklin; and great nephew, Jackson.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Laurel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Caris, a hospice healthcare group in TN, for their loving care and attention to Bruce's comfort and needs and the emotional support given to his brother, Bob, Bruce's caretaker.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020