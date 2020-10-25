Bruce David Bowlin
Weaverville - Bruce David Bowlin, age 61, of Weaverville, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Bruce was born June 1, 1959 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. He was a son of the late Alton and Marie Gregg Bowlin. He was a 1977 graduate of North Buncombe High School. Bruce was a US Army veteran and worked as a roofer for most of his career. He loved hunting, ginseng hunting, fishing and gardening.
Surviving are his daughter, Andrea Sprouse and husband Joe of Weaverville; sisters, Karen Hutchinson and husband Jay of Leicester, Wilma Boone of Asheville, and Vickie Bowlin of Weaverville; and one grandson, Brant Sprouse.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. Reverends Steve Rhinehart, Steve McDaris, and Robert Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville
The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday, at the church.
