1/1
Bruce David Bowlin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce David Bowlin

Weaverville - Bruce David Bowlin, age 61, of Weaverville, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Bruce was born June 1, 1959 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. He was a son of the late Alton and Marie Gregg Bowlin. He was a 1977 graduate of North Buncombe High School. Bruce was a US Army veteran and worked as a roofer for most of his career. He loved hunting, ginseng hunting, fishing and gardening.

Surviving are his daughter, Andrea Sprouse and husband Joe of Weaverville; sisters, Karen Hutchinson and husband Jay of Leicester, Wilma Boone of Asheville, and Vickie Bowlin of Weaverville; and one grandson, Brant Sprouse.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. Reverends Steve Rhinehart, Steve McDaris, and Robert Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville

The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday, at the church.

Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Bowlin's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Sheba Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Sheba Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved