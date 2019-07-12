|
Rev. Bruce Howard West
Asheville - Rev. Bruce Howard West, 89, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was the son of the late William McKinley and Kathleen Hampton West. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry West. Mr. West was a US Army Veteran and pastored in WNC for 49 years.
He is survived by his wife Myrtle "Stella" Kent West; sons, Caroll Bruce West (Brenda), Mike West, and Tommy West (Pam); sisters, Mary Ann Teague, June McIntyre, Kathy Parks and Nellie Brinkley; brothers, Maurice, David and Stewart West; thirteen grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Robert Elliott and Preston Riddle will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Reverend Andy Hollifield and Grandson Brandon West will conduct the graveside service. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 12, 2019