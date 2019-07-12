Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Bruce Howard West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Bruce Howard West Obituary
Rev. Bruce Howard West

Asheville - Rev. Bruce Howard West, 89, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was the son of the late William McKinley and Kathleen Hampton West. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry West. Mr. West was a US Army Veteran and pastored in WNC for 49 years.

He is survived by his wife Myrtle "Stella" Kent West; sons, Caroll Bruce West (Brenda), Mike West, and Tommy West (Pam); sisters, Mary Ann Teague, June McIntyre, Kathy Parks and Nellie Brinkley; brothers, Maurice, David and Stewart West; thirteen grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Robert Elliott and Preston Riddle will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Reverend Andy Hollifield and Grandson Brandon West will conduct the graveside service. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now