|
|
Bruce Kenneth Southerland
Bruce Kenneth Southerland, born on July 9th, 1955, passed away in his home of Catonsville, MD on January 14th, 2020, at 64 years old from malignant melanoma. Bruce leaves behind his two children, daughter Nicole Southerland and son Sean Southerland from former spouse Maria Goheen; His eldest sister Georgia Southerland; His sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Brenda Southerland, Theresa & Thomas Goheen; His father-in-law Richard; nieces and nephews Chris, Jeff, & Shelley Southerland, Zack & Andrew Martin, Sophia & Alex Morrow, and Aiden, Katherine & Thomas Goheen(jr.); Great Nieces & nephews Eric, Devin, Miranda, Jessie, and Alanna & Navarrie. He was predeceased by his father George Southerland, His mother Helen Lindsey Southerland, His older brother and sister, Jerry and Joyce Southerland.
Bruce was born in Asheville, North Carolina and later relocated to San Diego, California where he was later baptized with his sisters in 1971 and graduated from Madison High School in 1973. He went on to serve as a specialist for the United States Army from March 1984 to August 1987.He was stationed throughout the US and Germany. During his time he received multiple decorations such as two ribbons, two medals, and two badges. After leaving the military, he graduated from the University of Maryland in 1989, where he earned his CPA and worked for the government as a systems accountant with the US Department of Health & Human Services. He was still employed at the time of his passing.
Bruce was a devoted father and his children served as the primary focus of his life, placing them before anything else. He was an avid football fan, even playing throughout high school and semi-professionally for the Asheville Bears; He would often mention the time he tried out for the Dallas Cowboys. After settling in Maryland, he became a PSL owner for the Baltimore Ravens and rarely missed a game since. In his spare time, he enjoyed many films, his favorites being Star Wars and anything with John Wayne or Sean Connery. Bruce was known as a lover of nature from his long hikes to his love of the beach and his unrequited dream of owning a boat. Bruce is widely considered as a genuinely great man and someone who would give the shirt off his back for a person in need. He leaves behind countless friends and family that love him, he will be deeply missed.
Bruce did not wish for a funeral or memorial service, and instead wished to be cremated and his remains to be spread in the waters of San Diego, which he hailed as the greatest city to live in.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020