Bruce Lee Abshire



Asheville - Bruce Lee Abshire 63 of Asheville, NC passed away Oct. 4, 2020. A graduate of Reynold's High School class of '76. He served in the US Navy and worked for Bolton Plumbing and Eddie Johnson's.



He is preceded in death by his mother Vergie Abshire, sister Judy, brothers Roger and Henry and son Benjamin. He is survived in death by his son Matt, daughter Elia, grandson Ben, His supporting sister Nancy McMahan, sister Linda, brother John, lifelong partner Edna and nieces and nephews.



Bruce's death is a huge loss to the family and community.



An outdoor Service will be held on Oct 17th at 1:00 at Haywood Street Church where he was involved for many years. We would like to thank Homeward Bound and Haywood Street Church for giving him support and purpose and also the great care from Messino Cancer Center.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store