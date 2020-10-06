1/1
Bruce Leonard Hollingsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Leonard Hollingsworth

Candler - Bruce Leonard Hollingsworth, 89, of Candler, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home.

A native of Horse Shoe, NC, Bruce was the son of the late William Franklin Hollingsworth and Elva Louise Smathers Hollingsworth. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hollingsworth, daughter, Brenda Presley, brother, Adron Hollingsworth, brother, William (Jr.) Hollingsworth, sister, Vera Martin, brother, Frank Hollingsworth, brother, Ray Hollingsworth, sister, Mary Lee Monteith, and brother, Robert (Bob) Hollingsworth.

Bruce was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and participated in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, Bruce and Jean moved from Hendersonville to Candler where he was employed for 40 years by ENKA/BASF. He circled the globe while in the Navy, but he loved to travel within the U.S., preferably by car, to witness the wonders of our national parks. "Jolly Holly" preferred being outside enjoying natures beauty and was an avid fisherman, deer hunter and bird watcher. Known as "The Mayor of Edgewood Road", Bruce and Jean were married for 67 years, and per their wishes, died at the home they bought in 1960. Bruce was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter Judy Garrison (Jim); son, Buddy Hollingsworth (Mark); daughter, Connie Saunders (Brett); grandchildren, Julie Robinson, Donnie Davis, Michael Davis, Mandi Bradford, Jamie Revis, Christy Saunders, and Catherine Saunders; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother, Norman Hollingsworth (Ann).

A private celebration was held by the family in honor of his life.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved