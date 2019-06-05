Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Weaverville - Bruce Alan Letner, 78, of Weaverville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was a native of Council Bluff, Iowa and the son of the late Richard and Dorothy Lacy Letner. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Richard Letner. Bruce was active in senior softball for the past 20+ years.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Helen Jenkins Letner; daughter, Rachelle Letner; sons, Bruce L., Michael, and Brett Letner; and brothers, Rodney, Brian, Lynn and Larry Letner.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Brian Hanrahan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 - 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019
