Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Bruce Posey Cogburn


1938 - 2020
Bruce Posey Cogburn Obituary
Bruce Posey Cogburn

Candler - Bruce Posey Cogburn, 81, of Candler, passed away New Years Eve, December 31, 2019, at his home.

Born in Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Louis and Lucille Gambrell Cogburn.

He retired as a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy following 20 years of service.

A musician and entertainer (especially at Pisgah View Ranch), Bruce had a way of making everyone smile at his jokes. Always picking and grinning, he loved to sing the satirical songs that he wrote. He also loved spending time in Hawaii and he had many friends far and wide.

He is survived by his daughter, Deneen Cogburn-Caprio; his son, Bruce R. Cogburn; grandchildren, David Cogburn, Joshua Cogburn, Michael Cogburn (Kimberly), Matthew Caprio and Mikayla Caprio, and great-grandchildren, Jacob Cogburn and Mason Cogburn.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of donations, the family asks for a random act of kindness in Bruce's memory.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
