Bruce Ray Miller
1969 - 2020
Bruce Ray Miller

Asheville - Bruce "Ray" Miller, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.

He was a son of the late Jerry Ray Miller and Georgia Irene Craig Miller. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Annette Miller; and nephew, Dillon Bailey.

Ray was an active Volunteer Firefighter with Reynolds Fire Department. He also volunteered with many of the Buncombe County Fire Departments throughout his life. He worked at Buncombe County EOC for many years and was currently employed with the Buncombe County School System.

Surviving are his children: Justin Donald Link and Shelby Sinclair Miller; granddaughter, Averi Elizabeth Link; sisters: Marianne Bailey (Ken), and Makalla Denise Miller; brother, Joseph Ray Miller (Brittany); nephews: Trevor Bailey and Grant Lee Miller; and niece, McKenzie Leigh Brewer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Jimmy Page officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 till 2 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Miller Family to assist with funeral expenses, C/O Anders-Rice Funeral Home, 1428 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Ray's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
