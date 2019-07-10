|
|
Bruce William Faulkner
Arden - Bruce William Faulkner, 85, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Bruce was a son of the late Cleo Clinton and Mary Ellen Knighten Faulkner. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruby Estelle Redmon Faulkner; daughter, Debbie Faulkner; sister, Peggy Drake; and brother, Jack Faulkner.
Mr. Faulkner proudly served his country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. After returning home, he met and married Ruby Redmon. They went on to build a life of genuine love, hard work, and a strong faith in God. After retiring from Sayles Bleachery in the early 1990s, he and Ruby traveled the U.S., visiting at least one Wal-Mart in each state.
After Ruby died in 2012, Bruce enjoyed time with Ryan, his grandson whom he dearly loved. He was able to attend Ryan's graduation on June 15, 2019. He also enjoyed sharing breakfast from JK's Restaurant and watching his Westerns.
He was a lifelong member of Bent Creek Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated member of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Penland (David); grandson, Ryan Landon; and sisters, Linda Stewart, Mary Duck, and Marjorie Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Faulkner will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Bent Creek Baptist Church. Pastor Porter Jennings will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
His family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. William Snoddy and his nurse, Sonja, at Mission Family Medicine, Drs. Durham, Volk, England and the staff of Mountain Kidney, as well as Monica, Laura, all the staff of DaVita Dialysis and Skyland EMS for their tireless dedication in responding immediately.
Flowers are welcome and appreciated, but donations may be made as well to samaritanspurse.org.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 10, 2019