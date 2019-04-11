|
Bryan Kevin Clark
Candler - Bryan Kevin Clark, 49, of Candler, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Bryan was born December 27, 1969, in Canton, NC. He was a manager with FedEx, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.
Surviving are his wife, Taletha Scruggs Clark; mother, Shirley Ingle Clark; sister, Angie Rico and husband Richard; and nieces and nephews, Bailey, Madison, and McKenna Scruggs, and Malea and Caleb Rico. He was preceded in death by his father, Harrison Young Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. David Scruggs and Pastor Allen Rash officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019