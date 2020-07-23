1/1
Buddy Roberts
Buddy Roberts

Asheville - Buddy Jack Roberts, 79, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Buddy was a son of the late Jerry and Helen Lunsford Roberts.

Buddy was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School. He worked for Parkway Business Machines, and then became the owner and operator of Buddy Roberts Classic Paint & Body Shop for 23 years. He was also a member of Westwood Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Gloria Trexler Roberts; sons, Brent Roberts (Jackie) and Barry Roberts (Kay); grandchildren, Ryan Roberts, Amber Cagle (Trent), Jessica Roberts, Jamie Roberts, and Nicole Roberts; great-grandchildren, Ryan Roberts and Brayden Cagle; and sisters, Dolores Broome (the late David Broome) and Sharon Broome (Don).

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Richard Baird officiating. Attendance is limited to 50, and masks are required. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Friends may sign the guest register at the funeral home or online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Aston Park Health Care Center, 380 Brevard Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
