Buena P. Frisbee
Hot Springs - Buena Pangle Frisbee, 87, of the Meadow Fork Community in Hot Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Buena was born September 11, 1932 in Madison County to her late parents Hubert and Caroline Parker Pangle.
She loved to sew and was a master of making fried pies. She was a member of Keenerville Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Pangle.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Gary Frisbee (Kathy) and Stevie Frisbee (Susie); brother, Cletis Pangle; sister, Lavonia Whitson; grandson, Gary Frisbee; great granddaughter, Summer; as well as several nieces, nephews, special friends, and pet dog, Clyde.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Madison Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Pruitt officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Reynolds Cemetery.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019