Bula Thomas Carroll
Weaverville - Bula Thomas Carroll, 84, of Weaverville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mission Health. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Jay and Mary Cooper Briggs. She was also preceded in death by her husbands: Gene Thomas who passed away in 1971 and Burdette Carroll in 2005; and, a brother: Lee Briggs of Cherryville. Mrs. Bula retired from Crossnore School, where she gave her heart to countless children. She became their house parent, advocate, friend, mentor, and served them well. Bula had remained friends with students and staff alike over the years. She had a special gift for gardening, and all the beautiful flowers she grew brightened up her neighborhood. Bula was a member of Biltmore Church in Arden.
Bula is survived by her son: Michael "Mike" Thomas and wife, Brenda, of Weaverville; grandson: Eric Silvers and wife, Amy, of Fletcher; great-grandson: Brayden Silvers, who was her pride and joy; a brother: Frank Briggs and wife, Betty, of Green Mountain; 4 sisters: Ruby Peterson of Spruce Pine, Edna Peterson of Green Mountain, Pat Baccoli and husband, Mario, of Weaverville, and Kathy Kimery and husband, Gary, of Limestone, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and the relationship she shared with "Cody". Also surviving is Mitzi Ensor and husband, Mike, of Elizabethton, TN, who was a special daughter-in-love from Crossnore School.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Burnsville, NC. Rev. Marvin Hensley and Pastor Christian Cooper will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at Horton Hill.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714.
To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019