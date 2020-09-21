1/1
Burgin Junior Moore
Burgin Junior Moore

Fairview - Burgin Junior Moore, 93, of Fairview passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born July 27, 1927 in Fairview, he was a son of the late Willard and Mollie Moore. He retired after over 30 years of service from Beacon Manufacturing in Swannanoa, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fairview. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Moore; sons, Larry, Gary, and Jerry Moore; grandchildren, Brian Burleson and Jessica Randall; and all of his siblings. Surviving are his daughters, Brenda Moore of the home, Linda Gauntt (Frankie) of Fairview, and Judy Hughes (Mack) of Candler; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairview with Rev. Tommy Lanning and Rev. Michael Owenby officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at Penland Family Funeral Home in Swannanoa. The family would like to offer their gratitude to Four Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
