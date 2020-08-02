Burley J. Tipton
Asheville - Sergeant First Class Burley Joe Tipton (SFC)(US Army Ret.), 80, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A native of Big Stone Gap, VA, Burley was a son of the late Thomas Franklin and Grace Canter Tipton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Tipton; sisters, Elizabeth T. Holland, Rachel T. Charles, and Ella "Sue" T. Banks; and brother, Robert Tipton.
Mr. Tipton proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Additionally, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Letter Carrier.
He is survived by his son, Ricky A. Tipton and wife Chris; sister, Sandra Slagle; brothers, Jerry Tipton and Richard Tipton; and grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob Tipton.
A private funeral service with military honors for Mr. Tipton will be held on Tuesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Pastor Jody Halstead will officiate. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Harmony at Reynolds Mountain Assisted Living and the Charles George VA Valor Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.
Memorials may be made to Veterans Restoration Quarters, 1329 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.