1/
Burley J. Tipton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burley J. Tipton

Asheville - Sergeant First Class Burley Joe Tipton (SFC)(US Army Ret.), 80, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.

A native of Big Stone Gap, VA, Burley was a son of the late Thomas Franklin and Grace Canter Tipton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Tipton; sisters, Elizabeth T. Holland, Rachel T. Charles, and Ella "Sue" T. Banks; and brother, Robert Tipton.

Mr. Tipton proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Additionally, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Letter Carrier.

He is survived by his son, Ricky A. Tipton and wife Chris; sister, Sandra Slagle; brothers, Jerry Tipton and Richard Tipton; and grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob Tipton.

A private funeral service with military honors for Mr. Tipton will be held on Tuesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Pastor Jody Halstead will officiate. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Harmony at Reynolds Mountain Assisted Living and the Charles George VA Valor Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.

Memorials may be made to Veterans Restoration Quarters, 1329 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved