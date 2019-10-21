Services
Candler - Burnice "Bernie" Paul Rice, 66, of Candler, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home. Born November 17, 1952 in Buncombe County, NC, he was a son of the late Frank C. Rice and Pauline Ray Browning. He was an alumnus of A-B Technical College where he received an associate degree in Criminal Justice, and retired from Gerber Inc. Of his many passions in life camping in the Pisgah National Forest was among his favorites. Some others were motorcycle riding and horses. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Robinson and Neil Rice. Surviving is his lifelong friend, Dewey Ford; siblings, Darlene Honeycutt and Ruth Penland both of Asheville, and Ruby Honeycutt and her spouse, Don, of Fletcher; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Ray Cemetery in Barnardsville. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
