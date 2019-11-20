|
C. Michael Corbett
Marion - C. Michael Corbett, age 62, of Marion, North Carolina passed away at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with his family by his side. A native of Buncombe County, Mike was born on August 4, 1957 to Lexie Laws Corbett and the late Carroll Truett Corbett.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Carroll Corbett.
Mike was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marion and studied music at East Carolina University. He also served as a page for Governor Jim Holshouser. Mike was formally an insurance agent in McDowell County, but most recently was employed with Jim Cook Chevrolet. He was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Along with his mother Lexie Corbett, Mike is survived by one brother, Charles Corbett; two nephews, Christopher and Cameron Corbett; two great-nephews, Anthony and Branson Corbett and many cousins including, Rick Corbett and the Laws family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marion with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's memory to, First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 North Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Corbett family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019