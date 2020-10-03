1/1
C. T. Jump Jr.
1937 - 2020
Chester Taylor Jump, Jr., 83, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Elizabeth House.

He was the son of the late Chester Jump, Sr. and Millie Carter Jump and brother to the late Richard Thomas Jump.

Mr. Jump was a Asheville native, Erwin HS graduate, Former AF Airman Basic. He pursued a career of automotive, machining, welding and metal fabrication. He loved to drive fast and inspired a 1971 film "Eat My Dust" in which the lead character was named Chet Jump.

He was the Crew Chief to Asheville Speedway legend Bob Pressley and later retired from Barnes and Reese Racing. He was a hot rod enthusiast and a musician.

A dedicated family man he was affectionately called "Pops" by his children and grandchildren

Surviving are his 6 children: Janet Jump, Connie Tiller, Joyce Prause, John Jump, Brian Jump and Mark Jump; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 6 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery, with Tim Warren officiating.

Military Honors will be conducted by an attachment from Shaw Air Force Base.

The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery.

To sign Mr. Jump's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
