Calvin Cameron Remmers
1926 - 2020
Calvin Cameron Remmers

Asheville - Calvin Cameron Remmers, 94, of Laurel Creek Asheville, N.C., passed away October 2, 2020. Cal was born May 7, 1926 in Elmhurst Il. to Anton B. Remmers and Ludena Mae Aggen Remmers. He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy A. Remmers, his daughter Janet Remmers Watters. He is survived by his children Gary (Marilyn) Remmers, grand children Jill (Oscie) Brown, Megan (Tim) Dexter. Jacqueline (Michael) Watters Linzmeier. Karen (Robert) Remmers Koehler, Julie Koehler. Step children Bonnie (Andreas) Wiggen Kistner, grandchildren Matthew Wiggen, Dr. Kelly (Robert) Wiggen Kutz., and Charles K Dill; and many great grandchildren. Cal graduated York High School in Elmhurst Il., then left for the Navy as a Lieutenant. After the war he attended the University of Kansas graduating with a BS in Electrical Engineering. His career began with General Electric, then on to Electric Machinery as Regional Sales Manager for Minneapolis, Chicago. He ended his career with S&C Electric Chicago, as Regional VP NE Mid Atlantic Sales. Cal was a lover of music playing the clarinet and singing in the choir at Grace Episcopal church. He was active in Civitan Club, and Men's Club at church. He and his wife Nancy, enjoyed golfing, many years in retirement traveling the states in their motor home. They were especially graced with wonderful caring friends in their neighborhood! We thank them for their kindness, as well as their friends at Grace church. Memorial service will be held at a future date at Grace Episcopal church.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
