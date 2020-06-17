Camden Lee Bohager
Weaverville - Camden Lee Bohager was born on March 10, 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents David and Shari. Words cannot adequately convey who Camden was. His beautiful smile and kind manner were readily apparent to all who came in contact with him, but even more prominent was his love for people. When Camden was almost three, his sister Alex was born. The two of them were the best of friends.
Growing up, Camden was surrounded by love from his parents, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Life was filled with family trips and celebrations. Dave & Shari instilled in Camden a love for Jehovah God from infancy. Their diligent efforts laid the foundation for Camden's strong relationship with Jehovah throughout his life. He gave his first public Bible reading at age 9. Camden dedicated his life to Jehovah and qualified for baptism as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 24, 2010 at age 12.
Camden loved music. He played the piano, trombone, horn, ukulele, and even took up the bassoon to fill a need in the band and because his teacher asked him to. He also loved sports. His favorite sport to play was basketball and he would always go out of his way to include others, especially younger ones.
Camden was often found helping friends, neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers. He always volunteered at assemblies and conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses. He willingly performed Kingdom Hall maintenance, and together with his family, helped rebuild homes as part of disaster relief projects.
Camden was a partner and the manager of the family's coffeehouse, where he worked hard at making it a success. His coworkers report that he made the best mochas and lattes. People who visited the shop were drawn to his kindness and desire to make them smile. He will be remembered most though, for his love of people and his love for Jehovah which motivated him to focus the majority of his energy as a full-time minister of Jehovah's Witnesses, teaching others about the Bible's promise of a happy future.
He is survived by his parents David and Shari, his sister Alex, his grandparents, Steve Nau and his wife Gina, Mary Lou Burkhardt and her husband Bob, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, his extended family and friends too numerous to mention by name. We share their tears, but also their hope, one Camden held dear. He cherished the Bible's promise of a restored paradise earth at Revelation 21:3, 4 of unending life in a beautiful new world. Although we will profoundly miss him every moment he is away from us and safe in Jehovah's memory, we know he will be back in our arms very soon.
Camden Bohager Memorial Service
Join Zoom Meeting
Saturday June 20th 2:00 PM. EST.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86332423190
Meeting ID: 863 3242 3190
Phone: 929 205 6099 US
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.