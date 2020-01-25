|
Candis (Candy) Diane Scott Elliott
Candis (Candy) Diane Scott Elliott was born in Jamestown, New York, on May 24, 1942, to Pastor Lawrence and Vera Scott. She grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois, where her father served as Pastor of the Hinsdale Church. She doted on her brother David who was 12 years her junior. Candis loved playing the piano and accompanying her father when he sang.
When Candis was a teenager, her father accepted a call to Florida Sanitarium Church and she attended Forest Lake Academy where she met Marvin Elliott who was a grade above her. When he graduated and entered Loma Linda School of Dentistry, Candis soon followed to attend La Sierra University where she majored in Elementary School Education. After graduating, she and Marvin were married August 2, 1964, in San Bernardino, CA, and at the same time, she took a position as 1st grade teacher at Loma Linda Elementary School.
In 1966, Marvin and Candis were called to Asheville where Marvin took over a friend's dental practice. Their daughter Michelle Elliott Fontaine (Nelson) of Alpharetta, GA was born in 1968, and son Lee Elliott (Kirsten) of Candler was born in 1971. The family enjoyed snow skiing, camping, and visiting Hilton Head in the summers. Along with Marvin and her children, Candis was also survived by her brother, David Scott (Kathy) of Tillamook, OR.
Candis played the organ and piano for the Mount Pisgah Academy Church for over 20 years. She taught music and 5th and 6th grade at Asheville Pisgah Church School. One of her spiritual gifts was hospitality. She enjoyed cooking and hosting gatherings, including church bridal and baby showers. Her greatest joy in her later years was her grandchildren, Lauren and Kaeleigh Elliott. Kaeleigh followed in her grandmother's footsteps--accompanying others on the piano--including sister Lauren. Lauren, who most resembled her grandmother, took on her love of animals, and is also musically inclined.
Candis took great pride in the accomplishments of daughter Michelle, and son-in-law Nelson as they planted their own church in Alpharetta, Georgia, just as her great grandfather did in Massachusetts in the early 1900s. And like her parents and ancestors, she remained strong in her faith and never wavered throughout her ordeal since her accident left her paralyzed in July 2006.
When the family discussed arrangements after her death, it was suggested they have a quiet family service, but she requested a memorial service for everyone to attend so that the Lord could be publicly praised. Her service will be at 3pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mount Pisgah Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church in Candler. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joni and Friends at: https://secure.joniandfriends.org/site/Donation2?df_id=3080&3080.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Elliott Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020