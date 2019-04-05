|
|
Capt. Bill Duyck
Asheville - Bill Edward Duyck, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Asheville native, Capt. Duyck was a son of the late Edward Duyck and Bessie Lee Jones Duyck Buckner. He was a Navy veteran and served with the Asheville Fire Department before retiring as Captain. During retirement, he enjoyed photography, especially nature and bird pictures, many of which were featured on the BBC, with whom he regularly provided photographs. He also volunteered with the NC Forest Service.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Ruby Duyck; daughter Cindy Thornton (Lennie); son, Fred Duyck (Christy); four grandchildren, Clint Swanger (Stephanie), Fred E. Duyck (Sara Beth Duyck), Meredith Sessoms (Patrick), and Will Thornton; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be conducted by Chaplain Butch Stillwell and Dr. Buddy Corbin on Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Honors will be provided by the Asheville Fire Department. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of StoneCreek Health and Rehab and to CarePartners Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist General Fund, 531 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019