|
|
Captain Pete Scott Cryan, US Army (Retired)
Fletcher - Pete Scott Cryan, 66, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home.
Pete was born on April 6, 1953 in Lynn, Massachutes to the late Jim and Virginia Teague Cryan. He graduated from Tuscola High School in 1971 and from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, in 1976, with a degree in Industrial Arts.
On June 5, 1976, he married his beloved wife Carolyn Penland Cryan from Asheville. Pete, having joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at Appalachian State, was commissioned as an officer in the US Army upon graduation and served in varied assignments in the US and Germany until his medical retirement in 1989. Following his first retirement, Pete worked for Lockheed Martin as a government contractor and established the cell tower network in Iraq helping to rebuild the war torn country's infrastructure. Following this challenging task, Lockheed Martin sent Pete and his family to Thailand to replicate his success in establishing a cell tower infrastructure grid for the entire South East Asia region. Upon retiring from Lockheed Martin, Pete worked for the local Eaton Industries as a consultant and technical manual writer capitalizing upon his extensive knowledge and experience gained throughout his career.
Pete retired from Eaton a few years prior to his passing. He was an avid shooter and hunter and was a Benefactor Member of the National Rifle Association, a Life Member of the American Legion, Post 223, a member of Disabled American Veterans, and a Life Member of the Military Officer's Association of America.
Upon his third retirement, Pete spent most of his time working as a Certified Appraiser specializing in gun valuations related to a hobby as a weapons expert fostered by military and hunting experiences. He was an avid history buff, fostered a love of country to all he met, was a true blooded patriot in every sense.
Pete was especially proud of his children Heather and Scott, frequently declaring their accomplishments to one and all. He often expressed that his grandchildren were the light of his life. Pete enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends, his children, and grandchildren whenever he could.
Pete is survived by his wife Carolyn; two children, Heather Cryan Pacic and son-in-law Erik Pacic of London, England, son Michael Scott Cryan of Laurel, Maryland; two grandchildren, Stella Nelida Pacic, and Tristan Scott Pacic; his brothers James Cryan of Atlanta, GA, and David Cryan of Maggie Valley, NC., along with nephews Travis Cryan and Slade Cryan. His wife Carolyn's family was also precious to him; mother-in-law Mabel Penland of Asheville, Geoff and Beth Nicholson of Sarasota, FL, with children Trevor and Nicole, Ron and Trudy Parker of Flat Rock, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:30 pm, Monday, August 26, at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, 72 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Visitation of friends will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the funeral home. The burial will follow after the service at 2:00 pm at the Western NC State VA Cemetery, 962 Old US Highway 70, Black Mountain, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fletcher Fire and Rescue Squad, 49 E Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher, NC 28732.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 23, 2019