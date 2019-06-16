|
|
Carl Deitz
Asheville - Carl Oliver Deitz, 58, of O'Donald Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Carl had worked as a Supervisor with Hubbell Electrical Distribution. He was a strong-willed and devoted family man who loved western movies, comic books and collecting guns and knives.
Carl was the son of the late Kelton Marshal Nathaniel Deitz and Fair Ellen Stephens Deitz. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Christine Moss, and longtime friend and neighbor, Larry Smith.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Judy Chambers Deitz; son, Charles "Chuck" Martin; daughter: Vanessa Mack; grandchildren: Kayla Dixon, Kolby Mack, Aubrey Martin and Autumn Martin; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Dixie, Jayden, Teagan, and Hunter; brothers: Charles Deitz and wife Debbie, Bobby Deitz and wife Vivian, Johnny Deitz and wife Rose, Jeff Deitz and wife Nancy, and Toby Deitz and wife Shelly; sisters: Rose Ellen Lindsey and Kathie Whitson and husband Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Carl's request, no funeral services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with final expenses, either directly, or In Care Of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, 1428 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806.
To sign Carl's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019