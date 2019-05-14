|
|
Carl Edward Parton
Black Mountain - Carl Edward Parton, age 82, of Black Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms. He was born on March 21, 1937 in Fork Ridge, TN to the late Oscar L. and Hallie Jean (Beeler) Parton. Carl was as a warehouse worker for a trucking company.
He is survived by his four brothers, James Parton of Black Mountain, NC, Bruce Parton of Lake Lure, NC, Ralph Parton of Maynardville, TN, and Luther Parton of Black Mountain, NC; and his three sisters, Margaret Damon of Black Mountain, NC, Nell Smith of Sparta, TN, and Joyce Parton of Greenville, SC; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Parton Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019