Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Parton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Edward Parton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Edward Parton Obituary
Carl Edward Parton

Black Mountain - Carl Edward Parton, age 82, of Black Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms. He was born on March 21, 1937 in Fork Ridge, TN to the late Oscar L. and Hallie Jean (Beeler) Parton. Carl was as a warehouse worker for a trucking company.

He is survived by his four brothers, James Parton of Black Mountain, NC, Bruce Parton of Lake Lure, NC, Ralph Parton of Maynardville, TN, and Luther Parton of Black Mountain, NC; and his three sisters, Margaret Damon of Black Mountain, NC, Nell Smith of Sparta, TN, and Joyce Parton of Greenville, SC; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Parton Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now