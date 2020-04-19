|
Carl Jerry Ball
Horse Shoe - Carl Jerry Ball of Horse Shoe, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Washington, DC, and a lifelong resident of Western North Carolina, he was a son of the late Carl and Annie Byrd Ball. Jerry was a lifelong educator, retiring in 1992 from Asheville High School. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Launa Baker Ball; one daughter, Shannon Hagan (Patrick) of Horse Shoe; one son, Darrin Ball (Dana) of Mills River; one brother, Robert Lee Ball of Alexander; five grandchildren, Jordan Varner (Kirk), Sydney Walton (Robert), Tate Ducker, Nathan Ball and Rachel Ball; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Varner as well as
two nephews, Ronnie Ball and Marty Ball.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jerry's memory to either the Parkinson's Research Foundation (parkinsonshope.org) or a . Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To share a message of comfort with his family, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 19, 2020