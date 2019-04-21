|
Carl Ray Bowers, Sr.
Asheville - Carl Ray Bowers Sr., 87, of Asheville, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. A native of Nantahala, NC, he was the son of the late Pearson and Gazzie Dills Bowers and had been an Asheville resident since 1965. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed helping his neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Emma Lucille Bowers; son, Carl Ray Bowers, Jr., and grandsons, Joe and Matthew Bowers.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Buckner and Sue (Bobby) Surrett; sisters, Maude Parr, Emma Watton, and Ruth Anderson; 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 23rd in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the service. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to our local Hospice.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019