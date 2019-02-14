|
Carl Stafford Melton
Asheville - Carl Stafford Melton, 59, of Asheville, died unexpectedly Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of George Carlton and Elvenia Maxine (Treadway) Melton of Asheville.
Carl attended the Blue Ridge Biker Church in Asheville. He served in the US Army.
Carl loved motorcycling, car racing, cutting wood, and cooking. He loved his family and was a faithful caregiver to his parents and grandparents.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, June Melton and her husband, Dean Klein of Asheville.
A graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donald Hare officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 14, 2019