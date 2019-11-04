Services
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Poplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Jacinta Poplin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla Jacinta Poplin Obituary
Carla Jacinta Poplin

Carla Jacinta Poplin, 59, was taken peacefully home on October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Wanda G. and William R. Poplin Jr., both deceased. As a child she resided in Asheville, NC, attending Lucy S. Herring High School, graduating in 1981 and member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Her adult life was spent in Charlotte, NC, and final years were spent with caregiver Vicki Patterson. Carla is survived by sister, R. Molena Poplin, nephews, Nathan R. Messer and Logan S. Rampey and niece, Tia M. Russell.

Carla was a sweet spirit that loved music, family and Our Lord.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery 962 Old Hwy 70 E. Black Mountain, NC 28711.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Carla's honor to Calvary Baptist Church 531 Haywood Road Asheville NC 28806. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -