Carla Jacinta Poplin
Carla Jacinta Poplin, 59, was taken peacefully home on October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Wanda G. and William R. Poplin Jr., both deceased. As a child she resided in Asheville, NC, attending Lucy S. Herring High School, graduating in 1981 and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Her adult life was spent in Charlotte, NC, and final years were spent with caregiver Vicki Patterson. Carla is survived by sister, R. Molena Poplin, nephews, Nathan R. Messer and Logan S. Rampey and niece, Tia M. Russell.
Carla was a sweet spirit that loved music, family and Our Lord.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery 962 Old Hwy 70 E. Black Mountain, NC 28711.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Carla's honor to Calvary Baptist Church 531 Haywood Road Asheville NC 28806. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019