Carla Thompson
Asheville - Carla Evette Thompson, 46, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the John F Keever Solace Center. A funeral service will be 2 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020, Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, 800 Appeldoorn Cir., Asheville, NC 28803. The family will receive friends 30 minutes before the service. At other times the family will be at 250 Brooklyn Rd, Asheville NC 28803. Acknowledgements may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020