Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Barnardsville - Carlos Atkins, age 80, of Barnardsville, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tractor accident.

Surviving are his wife of almost 61 years, Lorraine Buckner Atkins; daughter, Kim Poore and husband Will of Asheville; son, Bill Atkins and wife Lisa of Barnardsville; sister, Louise Fenwick of Asheville; and one grandchild, Marissa Atkins.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Larry Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow in Burleson Cemetery, Barnardsville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

At other times the family will be at the residence.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Atkins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
