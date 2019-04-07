Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sanctuary of First Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sanctuary of First Baptist Church
Resources
Asheville - Carlton Ray Debnam, 80, passed away Thursday, April 4th, at Mission Hospital surrounded by his family.

He is survived by three children, Bob Debnam and wife Michele, of Colleyville, TX; Jill Engstrom and husband David, of Wilson, NC; and Sam Debnam and wife Shelley, of Coppell, TX; brother, Dennis Debnam and wife Yvonne, of Zebulon, NC; and four grandsons, Michael, Brent, Blake and Ben. Mr. Debnam was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dolly Debnam, and brother, Ronnie Debnam.

Born and raised in Zebulon, Carl worked on the family farm, graduating from Wakelon High School in 1959. He attended Atlantic Christian College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chowan Community College, obtaining a degree in Accounting. At UNC, he was a member of the track and field team and played basketball at Chowan.

Mr. Debnam was a 54-year-long resident of Asheville, finishing out his work career as comptroller at NCI, Inc., where he was employed 24 years.

He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, where he served on the endowment committee. Known for his bright smile and outgoing personality, he was a member of the Mountain Shag Club of Asheville, and the Mountain Empire Shag Society of Johnson City. He was also a member of the Men's Garden Club of Asheville, and an avid golfer and fisherman. He will be greatly missed!

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service, and again following the service at a reception in the church dining room for a time of sharing stories and remembrances. Burial will be at a later date in Zebulon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Men's Garden Club of Asheville or the missions fund of First Baptist Church of Asheville.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
