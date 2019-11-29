|
Carmen Ballard Redmond
Asheville - Carmen Ballard Redmond, 102, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Born in Buncombe County, Mrs. Redmond was a daughter of the late Columbus and Mima Randall Ballard, and she was married to the late George Clifford Redmond.
A true pillar of the community, Mrs. Redmond was a talented artist and an active member of Victory Baptist Church, having taught Sunday school for more than 70 years. She was also a devoted wife and daughter and beloved mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters, Colleen R. Gurley and Sherry R. Rotondo (Frank); two sons, Ronald Redmond (Cathy) and Michael Redmond (Kathy); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Sprinkle officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will greet friends from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the service and for another hour following the chapel service at Victory Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 80 Olivette Road, Asheville, NC 28804, or to WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners), PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019