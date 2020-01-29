|
Carol Ann Metcalf Bailey
Mars Hill - Carol Ann Metcalf Bailey, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is the daughter of the late Bruce and Zelda Shook Metcalf. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Faye Lloyd and special nephew, Greg Lloyd.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Bailey; daughter, Cathy Edwards (Clark); son, Jeff Bailey (Dean); brother-in-law, Winston Lloyd; grandchildren, Tyler Edwards (financé Heather) and Tristan Edwards; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, January 31, 2020 at Upper English Cemetery. Rev. Winston Lloyd will officiate. The family will receive friends, 6-8PM Thursday, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
At other times the family will gather at Cathy Edwards home; 2575 Puncheon Fork Road, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Mrs. Bailey is best known for her baking, cooking and growing her flowers.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020