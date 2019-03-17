Services
Carol F. Nelson

Asheville - Carol Fulmer Nelson, 59, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

An Asheville native, Carol was a daughter of the late Adrian Caldwell and Nelle Owenby Fulmer.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Brian Nelson; children, Nadean Norton, Heather Nelson, Brian Alvord Nelson, and Travis Donald Nelson; grandchildren, Gaby, Trevor, Kyle, Corey, Collin, Sully and Jace; sisters, Adrienne Reeves and Carrie Caudle; and brothers, Mark Fulmer and Jack Fulmer and several nieces and nephews.

Carol loved working as a nurse in the E.R. at Memorial Mission Hospital, running toward the medical airlift and jumping on a gurney to perform CPR on incoming patients. She was grateful for the years she got to spend as caretaker to her mother. She loved attending water aerobics at the YWCA, indoor and outdoor gardening, margaritas on the beach, and spending time with her family.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. To honor Carol's wishes, there will not be a public ceremony. She loved flowers and we would recommend planting a flowering plant in her memory. The family appreciates the outpouring of support received from the community. Carol was cherished and will be truly missed. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
