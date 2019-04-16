|
Carol Law Fawcett
Strasburg, VA - Carol Law Fawcett, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away in the presence of her children on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia with The Rev. Phillip Cozzi officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Fawcett was born on June 9, 1940, Dayton, Ohio daughter of the late James Law and Phyllis Harlow Law. She was a 1962 graduate of Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.She served her community for 40 years as a nurse offering healing, love and understanding. She was preceded in death by her husband David Fawcett.
Surviving are a daughter Sheryl Ann Oligny and husband Michael David Oligny of Strasburg, Virginia; two sons James Samuel Kastner and wife Tammy Renae Kastner of Laurel, Maryland and Todd Allan Ernst and wife Sarah Elizabeth Ernst of Asheville, North Carolina; sister Susan Spriggs of Urbana, Ohio;11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 16, 2019