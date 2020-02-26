|
Carol Lee Sweeney Bergholz
Swannanoa - Carol Lee Sweeney Bergholz, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center. Carol was brought home to God very peacefully by the angels after battling multiple myeloma cancer.
Carol was a very loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. All who have known her remember her sweet, loving, and giving personality. Carol enjoyed hiking, her family and friends, her church family, sewing, and gardening. Everything she touched grew from her love.
Mrs. Bergholz worked in marketing for General Electric for 30 years.
A native of Patterson, NJ, Carol was a daughter of the late John J. and Mary Layton Sweeney. She was also preceded in death by brothers Paul and Jim Sweeney.
Surviving are her husband, George Malcolm Bergholz; daughter, Lori Allen; son-in-law, Bob Allen; step-daughter, Nancy Bergholz; grandchildren, Eli Allen, Abraham Allen, and Nadia Bergholz; and nephew, James Sweeney.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael McFarland and Pastor Richard Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carol Bergholz to Emmanuel Lutheran Church are welcomed: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 51 Wilburn Place, Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020