Carol McHone
Asheville - Carol Ann Roberts McHone, 79, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Stone Creek Health and Rebab.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired from Welch-Allyn Company where she was an assembler and attended Avery's Creek United Methodist Church.
Mrs. McHone was the daughter of the late Fred Earl Roberts and Sarah Louise Owens Roberts, and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lewis.
Surviving are her husband whom she married in 1973, Ronnie Stewart McHone of the home; son, Carl Lewis and wife Cathy of Fairview; daughters, Lisa Lewis of Leicester and Dawn Cressionnie and husband Keith of Kenner, LA; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Roberts of Corpus Christi, TX and Ron Roberts and wife Jane of Mobile, AL, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Avery's Creek UMC Cemetery, with Rev. Chandler Ragland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery's Creek UMC Food Pantry, c/o Brenda Humphrey, 17 Greenleaf Rd, Arden, NC 28704.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020