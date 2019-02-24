|
|
Carol Rose (Rich) Lane
Chimney Rock - 1952 - 2019 Carol was born in Waynesboro, TN. She grew up in Mishawaka, Ind. and graduated from Penn High School in 1971. Carol attended Ball State University and then moved to Kansas City, Mo. where she met her husband , Larry , of 45 years.
Carol left Mishawaka in 1979 to reside in Central Florida where she became a baptized Lutheran. The Lanes owned and operated Fibber MaGee's Country Shoppe on Colonial Drive in Union Park until they relocated in 2001. At that time, they opened a Bed and Breakfast in Chimney Rock, N.C. - Fibber MaGee's Riverfront Inn. Their genuine hospitality was received by numerous and grateful guests until their retirement in 2018.
Carol was a breast cancer survivor of 14 years. Sadly, cancer was diagnosed again in 2018. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, daughter Casidy, son Kasey, sister Linda, grandson Nathan, granddaughter Kendal, nephews Chad, Rob, and niece Mandi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nicki Rich.
Carol loved to travel and to see the world! She graciously volunteered her time with Hospice of Rutherford County, N.C. Her interest and love of nature and gardening was important to her as were the friendships she shared with so many beloved people. Carol had a compassionate heart and was loved by everyone who was blessed to have known her.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date in Central Florida and in Lake Lure, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019