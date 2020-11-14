Carol Ruth Edens
ASHEVILLE - Carol Ruth Edens of Asheville left us to find peace at 77 years of age on November 12, 2020.
Her passing was due to complications related to late stage Alzheimer's disease. She leaves behind three children, nine grandchildren, and cherished extended family and friends.
Carol was born on November 6, 1943 in Arcadia, Louisiana. She has roots, history and family from Huntsville, Alabama. With her three children she resided for many years in Natchitoches, Louisiana and ultimately found her place in Asheville, North Carolina for the remainder of her life. Carol was employed for 22 years at Biltmore where she can be remembered as outgoing, exceptionally kind, and a very dedicated hard worker. Our mother loved life in spite of challenges and hard times. She was funny as hell and had a wicked sense of humor. She was beautiful in every way. She loved with her whole heart, completely.
Carol is survived by her children Ken Hurley (children Lara, RJ and Michaela), Leanne Hurley Mull (husband Dale, children Max and Bekka), and Elizabeth Hurley Wood (husband Jeff, children Logan, Adam, Daisy and Lilly). In addition, she left behind her beloved nieces, Lorie Maenza (husband John), Shelly Anderson (husband Clifford), and her nephew Michael Ahlander (wife Donna). The love Carol has for those of us that remain extends through the thin veil that now separates us until we are together again. Carol is now reunited in eternal peace and light with her parents Ruth and Jack Patterson, her sister and brother-in-law Anne and Dan Ahlander, and her brother Bill Edens.
Services will be delayed due to current restrictions and guidelines in the state of North Carolina.
A fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Carol has been set up and shared publicly on the Facebook pages of her children. Family, friends, and others are encouraged to donate to the effort to find a cure.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Carol's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
