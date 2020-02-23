Services
More Obituaries for Carole Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Moody


1941 - 2020
Carole Moody Obituary
Carole Moody

Candler - Patricia Carole Moody, age 78, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hayesville House.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Luther Kenneth and Frances Campbell Moody. Carole had attended the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, North Carolina.

Patricia is survived by a brother, Jack Moody and his wife, Norma, of Hayesville, North Carolina and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Kirk Hatherley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Canton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Haysville House Resident care fund.

The care of Mrs. Carole has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
