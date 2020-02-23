|
Carole Moody
Candler - Patricia Carole Moody, age 78, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hayesville House.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Luther Kenneth and Frances Campbell Moody. Carole had attended the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, North Carolina.
Patricia is survived by a brother, Jack Moody and his wife, Norma, of Hayesville, North Carolina and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Kirk Hatherley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Canton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Haysville House Resident care fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020