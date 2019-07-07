Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerlee Heights Baptist Church
Black Mountain, NC
Caroline Pittman Osteen


1935 - 2019
Caroline Pittman Osteen Obituary
Caroline Pittman Osteen

Black Mountain - Caroline Pittman Osteen, 83, of Black Mountain passed away July 4, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Kerlee Heights Baptist Church in Black Mountain on Tuesday, July 9 at 11am, followed by a luncheon. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Givens Highland Farms, or Care Partners Hospice in Asheville.

A complete obituary can be found at www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019
