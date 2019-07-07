|
Caroline Pittman Osteen
Black Mountain - Caroline Pittman Osteen, 83, of Black Mountain passed away July 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at Kerlee Heights Baptist Church in Black Mountain on Tuesday, July 9 at 11am, followed by a luncheon. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Givens Highland Farms, or Care Partners Hospice in Asheville.
A complete obituary can be found at www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019