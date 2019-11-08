Services
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
1946 - 2019
Sylva - Caroll Bradley, 73, of Sylva, passed away Thursday evening November 7, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Jackson County he was the son of the late Huey Bradley and Faye Dills. Caroll was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Viet Nam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman , who loved the outdoors and cared deeply about conservation and the forestry. What Caroll cherished the most was spending time with his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, passing along his love and knowledge. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters; Gail Scott and Jean Cook.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lana Gail Bradley

His Children- Kimberly Lewis (Travis) of Sylva, Vickie Bradley-Fraser (Andrew) of Taylor Hill, Kentucky, Shawn Bradley of Sylva

7 Grandchildren- Courtney Carman (Ryan), Camen Wagner (Joel), Ethan Fraser, Jack Fraser, Hunter Bradley, Shayla Bradley and Rylan McCoy

2 Great Grandchildren- Zylur Carman and Dezzah Carman

Brother- Joe Bradley (Verna) of Sylva

3 Sister-in-laws- Nancy Guyer, Dianne Dockins and Tammy McCall

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday November 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the Service at the Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
