Carolyn Ann Woody Ewart
Candler - Carolyn Ann Woody Ewart, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A native of Haywood Co., Carolyn was a daughter of the late Laura Massie.
She is survived by her son, James Griffith and family, and longtime companion, Paul Elbert Lane.
A graveside service will be held at Crawford Ray Memorial Gardens, Clyde.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020